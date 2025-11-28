A Magical Affirmation: Vidhu Ishiqa's Inspirational Encounter
During the G20 Summit, Mrs Earth International 2025 Vidhu Ishiqa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who praised her achievements. Vidhu, a multi-talented artist and entrepreneur, finds inspiration in this encounter, seeing it as an affirmation of her journey and a celebration of feminine strength and self-belief.
- Country:
- United States
Mrs Earth International 2025, Vidhu Ishiqa, relished a 'magical' moment at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg when she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The brief but powerful interaction served as a testament to Vidhu's multifaceted career.
An actor, singer, entrepreneur, and label founder, Vidhu has built a unique artistic identity, featuring in South African series and international ad campaigns. She previously hosted popular TV shows in India and shared a stage with Bollywood's Nora Fatehi in Dubai.
For Vidhu, meeting Modi was a profound affirmation of her journey from small-town roots to global recognition, an inspiring tale of feminine strength and self-belief. "Self-love, consistency, and courage can take you to places you've never imagined," she said.