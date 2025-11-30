Left Menu

Manipur's Sangai Festival: A Unity in Diversity Showcase

The 12th Manipur Sangai Festival concluded, highlighting cultural pride. Manipur Governor Bhalla emphasized the festival's role in strengthening tourism, with diverse activities showcasing Manipuri arts and sports. His speech at the closing ceremony lauded the collective efforts ensuring unity and resilience in hosting the event.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla lauded the Sangai Festival as a significant platform fostering tourism connections both nationally and internationally. Speaking at the ceremony's conclusion, Bhalla praised the festival's role in promoting cultural pride and unity despite facing numerous challenges.

The governor pointed out that the state government continues to enhance Manipur's tourism appeal through strategic initiatives and major infrastructure projects. The festival's diverse activities, spanning film and traditional sports, underscored the vitality of Manipuri arts and community spirit.

Bhalla expressed thanks to Manipur's government departments and citizens for their cooperative efforts, which were pivotal in the festival's successful execution, reiterating the community's strength and resilience.

