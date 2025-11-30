Manipur's Sangai Festival: A Unity in Diversity Showcase

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla lauded the Sangai Festival as a significant platform fostering tourism connections both nationally and internationally. Speaking at the ceremony's conclusion, Bhalla praised the festival's role in promoting cultural pride and unity despite facing numerous challenges.

The governor pointed out that the state government continues to enhance Manipur's tourism appeal through strategic initiatives and major infrastructure projects. The festival's diverse activities, spanning film and traditional sports, underscored the vitality of Manipuri arts and community spirit.

Bhalla expressed thanks to Manipur's government departments and citizens for their cooperative efforts, which were pivotal in the festival's successful execution, reiterating the community's strength and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)