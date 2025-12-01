Honoring a Fallen Hero: The Legacy of National Guard Member Sarah Beckstrom
US President Donald Trump invited the family of US Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, who was fatally shot in Washington, DC, to the White House. Beckstrom, a member of the West Virginia National Guard, died during her deployment, and local vigils have since been held in her honor.
- Country:
- United States
US President Donald Trump announced he has invited the family of US Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, who was fatally shot last week, to the White House. Trump stated he had spoken with her devastated parents and planned a visit to honor her memory.
Beckstrom, a member of the West Virginia National Guard, died in a shooting incident in Washington, DC, which also left her colleague, US Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, critically injured. The pair were part of Trump's crime-fighting initiative that federalized the DC police force.
Local vigils have paid tribute to Beckstrom, described as a kind and courageous military police officer, with a recent event held at Webster County High School. Funeral arrangements are still being finalized, but her legacy and impact on the community and state are clear.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Immigration Tensions Flare After Afghan Shooting Incident
Strengthening Ties: Army and State Authorities Focus on Military Civil Fusion
Tragedy Strikes Stockton: Four Dead, Ten Injured in Banquet Hall Shooting
Tensions Rise as Pakistan Army Accuses Taliban of Border Facilitation
Sheriff's officials say 4 dead and 10 wounded in shooting during gathering at banquet hall in Stockton, California, reports AP.