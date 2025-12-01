Honoring a Fallen Hero: The Legacy of National Guard Member Sarah Beckstrom

US President Donald Trump announced he has invited the family of US Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, who was fatally shot last week, to the White House. Trump stated he had spoken with her devastated parents and planned a visit to honor her memory.

Beckstrom, a member of the West Virginia National Guard, died in a shooting incident in Washington, DC, which also left her colleague, US Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, critically injured. The pair were part of Trump's crime-fighting initiative that federalized the DC police force.

Local vigils have paid tribute to Beckstrom, described as a kind and courageous military police officer, with a recent event held at Webster County High School. Funeral arrangements are still being finalized, but her legacy and impact on the community and state are clear.

