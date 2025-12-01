Bride Bolts with Lover During Wedding Ceremony

A wedding in the Purwa area of Unnao, India, turned chaotic as the bride allegedly eloped with her lover immediately after the exchanging of garlands, known as the varmala ritual. The ceremony had been proceeding smoothly until that shocking turn of events.

According to police sources, the bride's disappearance became evident when the family prepared for the subsequent phera ceremony. It emerged that the bride had left with a local youth, as she revealed in a phone call to her father that she wanted to marry her lover.

The unexpected situation led to a heated exchange between the bride's and groom's families. The groom's party returned home without a bride. Meanwhile, the bride's father registered a formal complaint at the Purwa police station, and investigations are currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)