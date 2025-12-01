Left Menu

Bride Bolts with Lover During Wedding Ceremony

Chaos unfolded at a wedding when the bride fled with her lover shortly after a significant ritual. The incident, which occurred in Unnao, led to heated exchanges between the families. A complaint has been filed, and authorities are investigating the situation. The groom's family departed without a bride.

A wedding in the Purwa area of Unnao, India, turned chaotic as the bride allegedly eloped with her lover immediately after the exchanging of garlands, known as the varmala ritual. The ceremony had been proceeding smoothly until that shocking turn of events.

According to police sources, the bride's disappearance became evident when the family prepared for the subsequent phera ceremony. It emerged that the bride had left with a local youth, as she revealed in a phone call to her father that she wanted to marry her lover.

The unexpected situation led to a heated exchange between the bride's and groom's families. The groom's party returned home without a bride. Meanwhile, the bride's father registered a formal complaint at the Purwa police station, and investigations are currently underway.

