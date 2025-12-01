Left Menu

Celebrating Nagaland: A Statehood Day Reflection

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended warm greetings to the people of Nagaland on their Statehood Day, highlighting the state's vibrant traditions and resilient spirit. Nagaland, inaugurated as the 16th state of India on December 1, 1963, celebrates this day annually to honor its heritage and progress.

Updated: 01-12-2025 11:04 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Nagaland on the occasion of their Statehood Day, celebrated annually on December 1st.

Marking its inception as the 16th state of India on December 1, 1963, Nagaland is celebrated for its rich traditions and resilient populace which, according to Shah, significantly enrich the nation's cultural tapestry.

In a social media post, Shah conveyed warm wishes, emphasizing the state's ongoing journey towards peace, progress, and prosperity, which he believes contribute to strengthening the nation's unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

