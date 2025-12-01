Tom Aspinall's Battle with Brown's Syndrome: A Fighter's Uneasy Downtime

UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall disclosed a challenging health setback this week, revealing he has been diagnosed with Brown's syndrome in both eyes. This rare condition prematurely halted his title defense against Ciryl Gane, rendering the bout a no-contest.

Aspinall's Instagram post showcased a medical report indicating symptoms such as double vision and reduced eye motility. Treatment options include periocular steroid injections or possible surgical intervention, should his condition not improve.

The 32-year-old fighter shared on his YouTube channel that he's not training and is strictly adhering to medical advice, yet he remains optimistic about returning to the cage once he is fully fit.