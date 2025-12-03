Left Menu

5,000 Hanuman devotees hold yatra in Karnataka's Srirangapatna

The Hanuman devotees allege that the mosque was built on the site of a Hanuman temple by 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, a claim rejected by the Muslim community.As per tradition, the Hanuman Mala Sankeertana yatra began from Nimishamba Devi Temple in the afternoon.A senior police officer said around 5,000 Maladhari Hanuman devotees participated in the procession, which largely passed off peacefully.Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, said there was no tension in Srirangapatna.There is a tradition of sitting and chanting Hanuman bhajans in front of the mosque.

PTI | Mandya | Updated: 03-12-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 21:03 IST
5,000 Hanuman devotees hold yatra in Karnataka's Srirangapatna
  • Country:
  • India

Under tight security, Hanuman devotees on Wednesday conducted the annual 'Hanuman Sankeertana yatra' in Srirangapatna as part of the Hanuman vrata, a yearly ritual.

Tension briefly arose when devotees halted in front of the Jamia Masjid to perform 'keertan'. The Hanuman devotees allege that the mosque was built on the site of a Hanuman temple by 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, a claim rejected by the Muslim community.

As per tradition, the 'Hanuman Mala Sankeertana yatra' began from Nimishamba Devi Temple in the afternoon.

A senior police officer said around 5,000 Maladhari Hanuman devotees participated in the procession, which largely passed off peacefully.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, said there was no tension in Srirangapatna.

''There is a tradition of sitting and chanting Hanuman bhajans in front of the mosque. On this occasion, a large number of people gathered there. Policemen asked them to move along as they had spent a considerable time at the spot. Other than this, no disturbance took place,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Witkoff, Kushner briefed Trump after meeting with Putin on Tuesday, White House official says

Witkoff, Kushner briefed Trump after meeting with Putin on Tuesday, White Ho...

 United States
2
REUTERS NEXT-Climate and energy top of mind for long-term investors, panelists say

REUTERS NEXT-Climate and energy top of mind for long-term investors, panelis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Trump launches immigration crackdown in New Orleans

UPDATE 2-Trump launches immigration crackdown in New Orleans

 Global
4
UPDATE 3-Bessent plans to push residency requirement for regional Fed bank presidents

UPDATE 3-Bessent plans to push residency requirement for regional Fed bank p...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025