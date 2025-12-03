5,000 Hanuman devotees hold yatra in Karnataka's Srirangapatna
- Country:
- India
Under tight security, Hanuman devotees on Wednesday conducted the annual 'Hanuman Sankeertana yatra' in Srirangapatna as part of the Hanuman vrata, a yearly ritual.
Tension briefly arose when devotees halted in front of the Jamia Masjid to perform 'keertan'. The Hanuman devotees allege that the mosque was built on the site of a Hanuman temple by 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, a claim rejected by the Muslim community.
As per tradition, the 'Hanuman Mala Sankeertana yatra' began from Nimishamba Devi Temple in the afternoon.
A senior police officer said around 5,000 Maladhari Hanuman devotees participated in the procession, which largely passed off peacefully.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, said there was no tension in Srirangapatna.
''There is a tradition of sitting and chanting Hanuman bhajans in front of the mosque. On this occasion, a large number of people gathered there. Policemen asked them to move along as they had spent a considerable time at the spot. Other than this, no disturbance took place,'' he said.
