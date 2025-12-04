Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter tells White House to stop using her music

U.S. pop star Sabrina Carpenter on Tuesday demanded that the White House stop using her music after the Trump administration featured one of her songs on a social media video showing ICE agents apprehending people. The video, shared by the White House on Monday, features Carpenter's 2024 hit song "Juno." It showed federal immigration enforcement officers chasing people and detaining them while bystanders recorded the activity on their cell phones.

Warner Bros Discovery gets mostly cash offer from Netflix, source says

Warner Bros Discovery has received a second round of bids, including a mostly cash offer from Netflix, in an auction that could conclude in the coming days or weeks, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. Bankers for Paramount Skydance, Comcast and Netflix worked over the weekend on improved offers for all or part of Warner Bros, the source added.

'Fallout' expands 'everything' for show's second season

Hit television series "Fallout" ups the stakes as it returns to screens for a sophomore season, its stars and makers say. "You can play it two ways," actor Walton Goggins said as he premiered the new season in London on Tuesday. "You can play it safe, rely on what happened in season one, or you can go for broke. And we went for broke."

