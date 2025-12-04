Left Menu

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Pop star Sabrina Carpenter tells White House to stop using her music U.S. pop star Sabrina Carpenter on Tuesday demanded that the White House stop using her music after the Trump administration featured one of her songs on a social media video showing ICE agents apprehending people.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 02:28 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter tells White House to stop using her music

U.S. pop star Sabrina Carpenter on Tuesday demanded that the White House stop using her music after the Trump administration featured one of her songs on a social media video showing ICE agents apprehending people. The video, shared by the White House on Monday, features Carpenter's 2024 hit song "Juno." It showed federal immigration enforcement officers chasing people and detaining them while bystanders recorded the activity on their cell phones.

Warner Bros Discovery gets mostly cash offer from Netflix, source says

Warner Bros Discovery has received a second round of bids, including a mostly cash offer from Netflix, in an auction that could conclude in the coming days or weeks, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. Bankers for Paramount Skydance, Comcast and Netflix worked over the weekend on improved offers for all or part of Warner Bros, the source added.

'Fallout' expands 'everything' for show's second season

Hit television series "Fallout" ups the stakes as it returns to screens for a sophomore season, its stars and makers say. "You can play it two ways," actor Walton Goggins said as he premiered the new season in London on Tuesday. "You can play it safe, rely on what happened in season one, or you can go for broke. And we went for broke."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two arrested in Delhi for stealing fuel from airport, several other states

Two arrested in Delhi for stealing fuel from airport, several other states

 India
2
NIT Rourkela designs waste water treatment innovation to revitalise India's 'Dhobi ghats'

NIT Rourkela designs waste water treatment innovation to revitalise India's ...

 India
3
Gadkari says using Toyota's 'Mirai' car running on futuristic hydrogen fuel

Gadkari says using Toyota's 'Mirai' car running on futuristic hydrogen fuel

 India
4
China stocks decline for third day, investors await policy cues

China stocks decline for third day, investors await policy cues

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI to drive 6G evolution, but security and energy constraints threaten rollout

AI driving precision farming while barriers threaten smallholder adoption

Service quality and trust no longer enough: FinTech becomes key to customer retention in banking

Explainable AI reveals hidden thresholds driving sudden urban water disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025