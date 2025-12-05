Prime Video sets final season of 'Four More Shots Please!' for December 19 premiere

Left Menu

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, the final season brings back the lead quartet -- Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo.In a statement, the streamer said the fourth season continues the shows exploration of friendship, freedom and the complexities of modern womanhood.

Streaming service Prime Video on Friday announced that the fourth and final season of its popular series ''Four More Shots Please!'' will debut on its platform on December 19.

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, the final season brings back the lead quartet -- Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo.

In a statement, the streamer said the fourth season continues the show's exploration of friendship, freedom and the complexities of modern womanhood. The final chapter follows Damini (Gupta), Umang (Bani J), Anjana (Kulhari) and Siddhi (Gagroo) as they return with a pact that sets off a chain of chaos, drama and emotional upheavals.

"'Four More Shots Please!' is the OG series that sparked vital conversations, inspired countless viewers and pushed the boundaries of what female-led storytelling can be," said Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, Prime Video, India. "The show's unapologetic honesty, no holds barred perspective and vibrant characters struck a chord not just in India but across the globe. As we unveil the final season, we're proud to honour the journey of these much loved and discussed lead characters,'' he added.

The show is developed and written by Devika Bhagat, with dialogues by Ishita Moitra. The fourth season is directed by Arunima Sharma and Neha Parti Matiyani, and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications.

Creators Rangita Pritish Nandy said the show was born from a desire to showcase ''women not as they are expected to be, but as they truly are: wildly ambitious and fiercely loyal''.

"It has been a privilege to watch Damini, Umang, Anjana, and Siddhi become icons of a generation navigating the complexities of life and love. This finale is the crescendo of that journey. We're proud to partner with Prime Video who believed in this story and helped us share it with the world,'' she added.

The final season will also brings back Prateik S M Patil, Milind Soman, Rajeev Siddhartha, Lisa Ray and Ankur Rathee, while Dino Morea, Anasuya Sengupta and Kunaal Roy Kapur are the newcomers.

