Preserving Arunachal Pradesh's Manuscript Heritage: Gyan Bharatam Mission

The Union Ministry of Culture is sending an expert team to Arunachal Pradesh to document and conserve rare Buddhist and indigenous manuscripts in five districts. This initiative is part of the Gyan Bharatam Mission, aiming to safeguard cultural heritage amidst threats from age and inadequate archival facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Union Ministry of Culture is dispatching a team of experts to Arunachal Pradesh to undertake the scientific documentation, digitisation, and conservation of the state's rare Buddhist and indigenous manuscripts. This move aims to preserve the cultural heritage found in five districts, as announced in an official statement on Tuesday.

An official delegation from Arunachal Pradesh, led by Art and Culture Secretary Mamta Riba, participated in a recent workshop chaired by the ministry's Secretary Vivek Aggarwal. During the meeting, the state emphasized the urgent need for support to preserve its manuscript legacy under the Gyan Bharatam Mission.

The state's presentation highlighted the importance of the Lik-Thai manuscripts of Namsai, ancient Buddhist Kangyur scriptures, and other rare collections. Aggarwal commended the proactive approach of the state and assured immediate central support, including the establishment of a manuscript digitisation cell to ensure long-term assistance.

