Amit Shah Slams Congress on Vande Mataram Debate and India's Partition

Home Minister Amit Shah critiqued the Congress party during a Rajya Sabha debate on the significance of 'Vande Mataram'. Shah claimed the partition could have been avoided if appeasement politics had not divided the national song. He urged spreading Vande Mataram's patriotic message to the nation's youth.

Updated: 09-12-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:06 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress party of deep-rooted opposition to 'Vande Mataram' as he initiated a Rajya Sabha debate marking its 150th anniversary. Shah criticized Congress' appeasement politics, blaming it for the nation's partition and attributing the division of the national song to first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Targeting the Opposition, Shah highlighted the song's cultural significance, emphasizing its role in awakening India's nationalistic spirit. He described 'Vande Mataram' as crucial for the country's future development, urging that its patriotic message be instilled in the youth.

Shah further accused Congress leaders of disrespecting 'Vande Mataram', alleging they left parliamentary sessions when the hymn was sung. He called on members to bring the song's symbolism to future generations, underscoring its lasting relevance in Indian society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

