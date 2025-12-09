Honoring Assam's Heroes: The Inauguration of 'Swahid Smarak'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday paid tribute to the martyrs of the Assam agitation by offering prayers at 'Swahid Smarak' on the eve of 'Martyrs Day'. The monument commemorates those who died during the 1979-1985 agitation against infiltration.

The 'Swahid Smarak', whose foundation stone was laid in 2019, integrates cultural and educational features such as water bodies, an auditorium, a prayer hall, and a cycle track. It also offers a light and sound show that portrays the significant phases of the Assam agitation and the state's historical journey.

As it coincides with 'Swahid Diwas', the Martyrs' column will be dedicated to the nation, serving as a permanent tribute to those who sacrificed their lives. The Chief Minister encouraged the public to honor these martyrs, emphasizing the state government's commitment to keeping their memory alive as a source of inspiration.

(With inputs from agencies.)