Left Menu

Honoring Assam's Heroes: The Inauguration of 'Swahid Smarak'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commemorated 'Martyrs Day' by offering prayers at the newly constructed 'Swahid Smarak,' honoring those who died during the Assam agitation against foreigners from 1979. The memorial features various amenities and aims to serve as a lasting tribute to Assam's martyrs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:28 IST
Honoring Assam's Heroes: The Inauguration of 'Swahid Smarak'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday paid tribute to the martyrs of the Assam agitation by offering prayers at 'Swahid Smarak' on the eve of 'Martyrs Day'. The monument commemorates those who died during the 1979-1985 agitation against infiltration.

The 'Swahid Smarak', whose foundation stone was laid in 2019, integrates cultural and educational features such as water bodies, an auditorium, a prayer hall, and a cycle track. It also offers a light and sound show that portrays the significant phases of the Assam agitation and the state's historical journey.

As it coincides with 'Swahid Diwas', the Martyrs' column will be dedicated to the nation, serving as a permanent tribute to those who sacrificed their lives. The Chief Minister encouraged the public to honor these martyrs, emphasizing the state government's commitment to keeping their memory alive as a source of inspiration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025