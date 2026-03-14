Remembering Nandigram: A Tribute to Immortal Martyrs
West Bengal leaders, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, paid tributes to the victims of the 2007 Nandigram anti-land acquisition movement, where 14 protesters died. They emphasized the importance of honoring sacrifices made during the struggle, marking the day as 'Farmers' Day'.
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- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari commemorated the tragic events of March 2007 on Saturday, when 14 protesters were killed during the Nandigram anti-land acquisition protests in Purba Medinipur district.
Chief Minister Banerjee honored the victims by highlighting their sacrifices and recognizing March 14 as 'Farmers' Day' in their memory, emphasizing the vital role of farmers as 'pride of the state' and food providers.
Opposition Leader Adhikari paid floral tributes at local martyrs' memorials, labeling March 14, 2007, a 'cursed day' in the state's history. Banerjee also reiterated support for farmers through state schemes providing financial aids.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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