Mamata Banerjee Visits Hospitalized Bengali Singer Nachiketa Chakraborty

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid a visit to renowned Bengali singer Nachiketa Chakraborty at a private hospital in the city on Tuesday.
The singer, admitted with chest pain on Saturday, underwent an emergency cardiac procedure and is now reported to be in stable condition. Banerjee spent about 20 minutes at the hospital, inquiring about Chakraborty's health and offering support.
Hospital sources stated that while the singer, who is in his early 60s, remains under observation, he is recovering well. Chronic participation in back-to-back events recently left Chakraborty with limited time for rest, potentially contributing to his health scare.
