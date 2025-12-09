Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Visits Hospitalized Bengali Singer Nachiketa Chakraborty

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited singer Nachiketa Chakraborty at a private hospital in the city. Chakraborty was admitted with chest pain and underwent an emergency cardiac procedure. He is stable and recovering. The singer had been engaged in numerous events prior to his hospitalization.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid a visit to renowned Bengali singer Nachiketa Chakraborty at a private hospital in the city on Tuesday.

The singer, admitted with chest pain on Saturday, underwent an emergency cardiac procedure and is now reported to be in stable condition. Banerjee spent about 20 minutes at the hospital, inquiring about Chakraborty's health and offering support.

Hospital sources stated that while the singer, who is in his early 60s, remains under observation, he is recovering well. Chronic participation in back-to-back events recently left Chakraborty with limited time for rest, potentially contributing to his health scare.

