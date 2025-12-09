Left Menu

Election Overhaul: Special Observers Enhance Electoral Roll Transparency in West Bengal

Five Special Roll Observers (SROs) will oversee the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal, ensuring transparency and compliance with Election Commission norms. The revision process started on November 4, with draft electoral rolls set for December 16 and final lists by February 14, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:23 IST
In a bid to enhance transparency and compliance, the Election Commission has appointed five Special Roll Observers (SROs) to oversee the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. These observers will arrive on December 10, according to CEO Manoj Agarwal.

The appointed officials include Joint Secretaries from various ministries, such as Defence and Home Affairs, assigned to different divisions across the state. Their role is crucial in ensuring strict adherence to EC guidelines and facilitating the electoral roll preparation process.

The SIR began on November 4 and involves detailed enumeration and scrutiny. As the process progresses, the draft electoral rolls will be published on December 16, with final rolls released on February 14, 2026, ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process.

