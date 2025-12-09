West Bengal BLOs Protest: Collapsing Under Work Pressure

A powerful protest unfolded in West Bengal as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) united outside the Chief Electoral Officer's office, highlighting the intense pressures of their roles.

The rally was ignited by the collapse of Debashish Das, a 57-year-old BLO, who suffered a stroke attributed to overwhelming work duties. Das was discharged from the hospital and brought directly to the protest by family and colleagues, demanding justice and support.

Organizers emphasize the need for immediate compensation and reform, criticizing the Election Commission's lack of response. The ongoing protest sheds light on broader issues of work-induced stress and inadequate support structures for BLOs.

(With inputs from agencies.)