Humayun Kabir: West Bengal's Future Political Kingmaker?

Suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir claims he will become a kingmaker after the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections. He plans to form a new political party, contest 135 seats, and expects his party's support to be pivotal in forming the next state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-12-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 22:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold political declaration, suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir announced his intention to become a pivotal figure in West Bengal's 2026 assembly elections. Asserting that no party will secure a majority, Kabir claimed that his nascent political outfit would be crucial in government formation.

Kabir, who aims to contest 135 out of the 294 assembly seats, hinted at launching the new party on December 22. Despite his suspension from the TMC, Kabir insists on maintaining his MLA status while exploring electoral alliances.

His political ambitions and controversial role in a mosque project have widened the rift with the TMC. Kabir's claims have been met with skepticism and ridicule from political rivals, including the state's opposition parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

