Team Autobotz Triumphs at Hornbill Esports Festival 2025

In a display of exceptional gaming prowess, Team Autobotz captured the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) championship at the Hornbill Esports Festival 2025, held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Nagaland. This marks the second edition of the Hornbill Esports Festival, organized by the Esports Association of Nagaland (ESAN) with support from the Department of Youth Resources and Sports.

The event, which ran since Monday, aimed to integrate gaming into youth culture, music, and digital entertainment, enhancing regional esports talent. Team Autobotz's Lobster was named Most Valuable Player for his outstanding performance. The festival also witnessed victories across various other electronic sports, including E-Football and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

At the valedictory address, Sherry Lalthangzo, Economic Advisor for the North Eastern Region, emphasized the importance of discipline in gaming. She urged the youth to pursue their dreams responsibly and highlighted the growth of the AVGC sector in the Northeast. Lalthangzo advocated for a balanced approach to gaming, encouraging young people to discover diverse talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)