Safety Concerns at Post Malone's Guwahati Concert

Two women alleged harassment at Post Malone's first Indian concert in Guwahati, where they claimed to be improperly touched. With no formal complaints yet, Guwahati Police are investigating the incident, which raises broader issues about women's safety at public events and in India generally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Concerns of harassment overshadowed American rapper Post Malone's first Indian concert in Guwahati, as two women reported being improperly touched at the event.

The concert, held as part of Assam's 'Policy for Concert Tourism,' drew over 20,000 attendees. Though no formal complaints have been filed, Guwahati Police are scrutinizing the allegations, which emerged through social media.

The incident has ignited broader discussions on women's safety and public event policies in India, with calls for ensuring that women can enjoy events without fearing for their safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

