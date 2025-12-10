Safety Concerns at Post Malone's Guwahati Concert

Concerns of harassment overshadowed American rapper Post Malone's first Indian concert in Guwahati, as two women reported being improperly touched at the event.

The concert, held as part of Assam's 'Policy for Concert Tourism,' drew over 20,000 attendees. Though no formal complaints have been filed, Guwahati Police are scrutinizing the allegations, which emerged through social media.

The incident has ignited broader discussions on women's safety and public event policies in India, with calls for ensuring that women can enjoy events without fearing for their safety.

