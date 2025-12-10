Unscripted Triumphs: Palak Kohli's Inspirational Journey in Para-Badminton

Herbalife India's latest episode of its flagship wellness podcast, 'Live Your Best Life, Unscripted', hosted by Managing Director Ajay Khanna, shines a light on para-badminton sensation Palak Kohli. A symbol of resilience, Kohli's journey is an inspiring testament to the power of perseverance.

Kohli courageously shares the trials of her early life with a limb difference and reveals how badminton became a transformative force, enabling her to not only earn international medals but also become a beacon of national pride for India.

The episode delves into Kohli's ambitions for the Paralympics, her unwavering dedication to fitness and mental strength, and her mission to challenge barriers for women and para-athletes. Herbalife India underscores its commitment to athlete development and nurturing purpose-driven communities.