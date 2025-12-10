Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Champions the Cause of Banarasi Artisans

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, criticizes government favoritism towards select capitalists over traditional artisans, particularly those involved in Banarasi saree production in Varanasi. He highlights their struggles, advocating for inclusive economic policies and job creation, emphasizing the cultural significance of their craft to India's heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 21:24 IST
Rahul Gandhi Champions the Cause of Banarasi Artisans
On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, accused the government of favoritism towards select capitalists, creating market monopolies at the expense of small artisans. He focused on the plight of Banarasi saree weavers in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of the Prime Minister.

Having recently met with workers crafting the iconic Banarasi sarees, Gandhi emphasized their critical role in India's future during a statement. He sought to underline the importance of their artistry, which represents a centuries-old tradition interwoven with India's festivals and cultural history.

Gandhi shared insights from his meeting with Banarasi artisans at the 'People's Parliament,' highlighting their exclusion from government schemes and the resultant unemployment crisis. He stressed the need for a democratic production model to preserve livelihood opportunities for India's skilled workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

