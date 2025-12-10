Left Menu

Iceland Withdraws from 2026 Eurovision in Protest of Israel's Participation

Iceland has decided not to participate in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest following the European Broadcasting Union's decision to allow Israel's participation. The move follows similar withdrawals by Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Slovenia, all protesting Israel's actions in the Gaza conflict.

Iceland announced it will not participate in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, citing the decision by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to include Israel after clearing its participation for the event in Vienna.

This move comes in support of Spain, Netherlands, Ireland, and Slovenia, which have also withdrawn, protesting Israel's actions during the Gaza conflict.

While Iceland pushed for a vote last week on Israel's participation, the EBU declined, instead implementing new rules to prevent government influence in the contest. The Eurovision Song Contest, a staple since 1956, is watched by 160 million viewers worldwide.

