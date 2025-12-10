Sri Lanka’s Anti-Graft Commission: Conditional Case Withdrawal against Former Central Bank Governor

Sri Lanka's anti-graft commission has conditionally withdrawn a case against Ajith Cabraal, the former governor of the nation's central bank. The charges stem from his 2011 investment decision in Greek bonds, which led to significant financial losses for the country.

The Commission to Investigate Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) agreed to suspend the charges under a conditional arrangement that requires Cabraal to deposit 1.8 billion Sri Lankan rupees as compensation to the state. This deposit must be made within three months from the announcement.

This move is part of a broader effort under Sri Lanka's 2023 Anti-Corruption Act, which allows for a structured withdrawal of indictments before judgment. The current government has aggressively pursued corruption charges, with 70 high-ranking officials and 118 public servants arrested, resulting in 38 convictions this year.

