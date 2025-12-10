Left Menu

Sri Lanka’s Anti-Graft Commission: Conditional Case Withdrawal against Former Central Bank Governor

The anti-graft commission in Sri Lanka announced a conditional withdrawal of charges against former central bank governor Ajith Cabraal. Accused of a controversial 2011 investment in Greek bonds, Cabraal must pay LKR 1.8 billion as compensation. The commission indicted numerous former officials on corruption charges this year, achieving 38 convictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 10-12-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 21:05 IST
Sri Lanka’s Anti-Graft Commission: Conditional Case Withdrawal against Former Central Bank Governor
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's anti-graft commission has conditionally withdrawn a case against Ajith Cabraal, the former governor of the nation's central bank. The charges stem from his 2011 investment decision in Greek bonds, which led to significant financial losses for the country.

The Commission to Investigate Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) agreed to suspend the charges under a conditional arrangement that requires Cabraal to deposit 1.8 billion Sri Lankan rupees as compensation to the state. This deposit must be made within three months from the announcement.

This move is part of a broader effort under Sri Lanka's 2023 Anti-Corruption Act, which allows for a structured withdrawal of indictments before judgment. The current government has aggressively pursued corruption charges, with 70 high-ranking officials and 118 public servants arrested, resulting in 38 convictions this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025