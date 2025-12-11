Heist of History: The Stolen Legacy of Bristol's Empire Artifacts

More than 600 artifacts linked to the British Empire and Commonwealth's history have been stolen from Bristol Museum, police revealed Thursday as they disclosed images of four suspects.

Avon and Somerset Police reported that the items, deemed to have "significant cultural value," were taken from a storage facility in the early hours of September 25. Authorities are seeking information from the public regarding four men suspected of being involved in the theft.

"The theft of these culturally rich items is a significant blow for the city," Det Constable Dan Burgan stated, highlighting that the stolen collection offers crucial insights into Britain's complex history. Bristol, known for its role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade, was a focal point of anti-racism protests in 2020 after the toppling of a statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston, which was later exhibited in a museum.

