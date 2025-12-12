Left Menu

Taxi Operators: Unsung Ambassadors of Goa's Tourism

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader, accused Goa's government of hindering taxi operators, whom he calls 'brand ambassadors' of tourism. Speaking at a rally, he promised an AAP government would support honest livelihoods. Issues include overcharging and resistance to app-based taxis, affecting Goa's tourism economy.

Taxi Operators: Unsung Ambassadors of Goa's Tourism
During his visit to Goa, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal criticized successive governments for obstructing taxi operators, who he regards as essential to the state's tourism sector. Labeling them the 'brand ambassadors' of tourism, Kejriwal pledged that an AAP-led administration would foster an environment conducive to their honest livelihoods.

Speaking at a public event in South Goa, with AAP figure Atishi Marlena, Kejriwal highlighted the pressure taxi drivers face, accusing prevailing powers of pushing them into dishonest dealings. He assured that an AAP government would empower them to earn justly and respectably, standing as a beacon for clean governance in the region.

Kejriwal emphasized the cultural significance of taxi stands in Goa, calling for open communication with operators. Longstanding grievances such as overcharging and the pushback against app-based cab services continue to challenge the sector, impacting Goa's economy, which heavily relies on tourism. Kejriwal also commended AAP MLA Venzy Viegas for advocating taxi operators' issues within the assembly.

