Murder Charges Filed in Zubeen Garg's Mysterious Death Case

In a surprising turn of events, the Special Investigation Team has filed murder charges against four individuals, including Zubeen Garg's secretary and the festival organizer of the North East India Festival. This development comes amidst ongoing investigations into Garg’s mysterious death in September 2023.

Updated: 12-12-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:57 IST
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team, leading the probe into Zubeen Garg's death, has charged four individuals with murder, including his secretary, Siddhartha Sharma, and festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta, according to a chargesheet filed in court on Friday.

Also implicated are Garg's band members Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta. Meanwhile, Garg's cousin and suspended Assam Police officer Sandipan Garg faces charges of culpable homicide in the ongoing investigation.

Zubeen Garg's two personal security officers have been accused of criminal breach of trust. Despite these charges, Singaporean authorities, conducting a separate investigation, have not yet found evidence of foul play. Assam's Chief Minister assured that justice for Garg would be served, commending the SIT's efficiency in filing the chargesheet promptly.

