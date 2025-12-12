75 Years of Rajinikanth: The Legacy of an Iconic Superstar

Indian cinema sensation Rajinikanth marked his 75th birthday with an outpouring of tributes from film industry champions like Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal, celebrating his 50-year legacy in the industry.

Beginning with his debut in "Apoorva Raagangal," Rajinikanth's journey transitioned from supporting roles to becoming a mass hero in the 1980s, cementing his status with films like "Billa" and "Murattu Kaalai." Not only has he left an indelible mark in Tamil cinema, but his roles in Bollywood films such as "Andhaa Kaanoon" broadened his appeal across India.

Throughout five decades, Rajinikanth's charisma and screen presence have inspired generations, earning him accolades including the Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, solidifying his place as an eternal superstar in the world of cinema.

