Bharat Ki Soch: Bridging Ancient Wisdom and Modern Governance

A new policy think tank named Bharat Ki Soch made its debut on Friday, aiming to tackle contemporary national challenges using India's ancient knowledge systems as a foundation.

According to an official statement, the think tank seeks to provide innovative policy perspectives grounded in India's rich cultural and philosophical heritage, thereby contributing to the nation's growth narrative.

The launch event, held at the Constitution Club of India under the theme 'Navigating Growth and Development in Global Uncertain Times', saw participation from a diverse group of policymakers, scholars, and senior administrators. The gathering underscored the importance of integrating traditional insights into areas such as governance, economy, and national security to sustain India's developmental momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)