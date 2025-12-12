Left Menu

Bharat Ki Soch: Bridging Ancient Wisdom and Modern Governance

A new think tank, Bharat Ki Soch, aims to address national challenges through India's ancient knowledge, providing fresh policy perspectives. Launched at an inaugural conference, the initiative seeks to bridge ancient wisdom and modern governance, reinterpreting traditional insights for today's developmental needs and fostering interdisciplinary collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:31 IST
Bharat Ki Soch: Bridging Ancient Wisdom and Modern Governance
  • Country:
  • India

A new policy think tank named Bharat Ki Soch made its debut on Friday, aiming to tackle contemporary national challenges using India's ancient knowledge systems as a foundation.

According to an official statement, the think tank seeks to provide innovative policy perspectives grounded in India's rich cultural and philosophical heritage, thereby contributing to the nation's growth narrative.

The launch event, held at the Constitution Club of India under the theme 'Navigating Growth and Development in Global Uncertain Times', saw participation from a diverse group of policymakers, scholars, and senior administrators. The gathering underscored the importance of integrating traditional insights into areas such as governance, economy, and national security to sustain India's developmental momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025