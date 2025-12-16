Left Menu

TTD Trust Board Unveils Expansive Plans for Devotee Services

The TTD Trust Board, led by chairman BR Naidu, plans to expand amenities, health, and education services. It approved funds for the Sri Padmavathi Children's Heart Centre and Srivari temple construction in Mumbai. Enhancements will be made to TTD education institutions, and ancient structures in Tirumala will be preserved.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board, chaired by BR Naidu, has announced significant expansions in its facilities and services. The board emphasized enhancing devotee amenities, healthcare, and education in recent decisions. Among these plans is the cultivation of necessary temple trees on a 100-acre land at Palamaneru, specifically for sacred purposes such as flagpoles and chariots.

A key highlight is the additional Rs 48 crore allocation to improve the facilities at Sri Padmavathi Children's Heart Centre. In tandem, Rs 14.4 crore is earmarked for constructing a Srivari temple in Mumbai's Bandra area. The board is boosting education by digitizing 31 TTD institutions with modern technology and increasing hostel capacity at Sri Padmavathi Women's Degree College by 270 seats.

In infrastructure developments, an architect is appointed for a new township plan in Tirupati. The board will also introduce a policy on cottage donations and preserve ancient Tirumala structures. A proposal for 18 new temple kitchen supervisor positions is backed. Additionally, a salary increase for priests and workers in affiliated temples is approved.

