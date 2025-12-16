TTD Trust Board Unveils Expansive Plans for Devotee Services
The TTD Trust Board, led by chairman BR Naidu, plans to expand amenities, health, and education services. It approved funds for the Sri Padmavathi Children's Heart Centre and Srivari temple construction in Mumbai. Enhancements will be made to TTD education institutions, and ancient structures in Tirumala will be preserved.
- Country:
- India
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board, chaired by BR Naidu, has announced significant expansions in its facilities and services. The board emphasized enhancing devotee amenities, healthcare, and education in recent decisions. Among these plans is the cultivation of necessary temple trees on a 100-acre land at Palamaneru, specifically for sacred purposes such as flagpoles and chariots.
A key highlight is the additional Rs 48 crore allocation to improve the facilities at Sri Padmavathi Children's Heart Centre. In tandem, Rs 14.4 crore is earmarked for constructing a Srivari temple in Mumbai's Bandra area. The board is boosting education by digitizing 31 TTD institutions with modern technology and increasing hostel capacity at Sri Padmavathi Women's Degree College by 270 seats.
In infrastructure developments, an architect is appointed for a new township plan in Tirupati. The board will also introduce a policy on cottage donations and preserve ancient Tirumala structures. A proposal for 18 new temple kitchen supervisor positions is backed. Additionally, a salary increase for priests and workers in affiliated temples is approved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wall Street's Stumble: Energy and Healthcare Stocks Drag Indices
Punjab Government Facilitates Devotees at Major Religious Event with Enhanced Services
Mizoram Strengthens Healthcare with $108 Million ADB Loan
IHH Healthcare to expand India capacity to 7,000 beds by 2028
Firstsource Solutions Appoints New Leaders for Healthcare Transformation