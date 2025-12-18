LEGO® India Unveils Magical Winter Playgrounds Across Major Cities

LEGO® India is set to transform the festive atmosphere with the LEGO® Winter Playground, taking place in Mumbai, Kochi, and Bengaluru from December 19. Aimed at children aged five and above, this immersive event is expected to draw around 10,000 attendees, offering creative experiences that promise unforgettable holiday memories.

The events will take place at R City Mall, Mumbai from December 19 to January 1, Lulu Mall, Kochi, and Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru, both from December 19 to 28. They feature an array of exciting activities, including a towering 22-foot LEGO® Christmas Tree, fast-paced Brick Games Arena, and a design-your-own Santa sleigh challenge.

Adding to the excitement, actress Neha Dhupia will join the festivities in Mumbai on December 20 to encourage young participants. Bhavana Mandon, LEGO® India's Country Manager, commented on the initiative, highlighting how the events foster quality family time and essential skills development. Tickets are available on BookMyShow.com.

(With inputs from agencies.)