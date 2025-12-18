Urgent Plea for Hunger-Striking Pro-Palestine Activists in UK

The families, lawyers, and supporters of pro-Palestinian activists, currently on hunger strike in Britain, have issued an urgent plea to the government regarding the life-threatening situations of their loved ones. Eight individuals have joined the hunger strike since its inception in early November. Concerns escalate as lawyers indicate the declining health of the remaining six activists, aged 20-31, and caution that fatalities may occur without governmental intervention.

Qesser Zuhrah recently required hospitalization following 46 days without food, as reported by the campaign group Defend Our Juries. Shahmina Alam, sibling to hunger striker Kamran Ahmed, highlighted the dire situation by questioning, "what are we waiting for?" Alam further implored the government for immediate discussions, emphasizing the strikers' lives are at risk. Four activists were previously jailed due to alleged involvement in a break-in at an Israeli-linked defense firm, while the other four faced accusations related to breaching a military air base in protest of Britain's stance on Israel. These acts were reportedly done for Palestine Action, a group now banned and classified as a terrorist entity.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer conveyed to reporters that the government is actively monitoring the wellbeing of those engaged in the hunger strike. After the prohibitive ban on Palestine Action in July, placing it on the same level as groups like Islamic State, many have been arrested merely for displaying support through signs. Official statistics show a majority of terrorism-related arrests in the UK are associated with backing Palestine Action. The hunger strikers, detained for over a year without trial, demand immediate bail, lifting the ban on their group, and freedom to communicate without censorship, amidst arguments from supporters regarding the injustice of their pre-trial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)