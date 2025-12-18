Pedaling for Unity: Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon Launches in Jharkhand

The Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon kicked off across Jharkhand on Thursday, celebrating the tribal icon's legacy and promoting national unity. The event, orchestrated by the NCC Directorate Bihar and Jharkhand, commenced from three different locations: Latehar, Torpa, and Gumla.

Flagged off by key figures like Latehar's Deputy Commissioner Utkarsh Gupta, the cyclothon positions its participants under the theme 'Shaurya Ke Kadam, Kranti Ki Ore'. Noteworthy commanders like Col RRS Singh and Col Anil Kumar are leading the charge from various axes, with their teams of NCC cadets.

This initiative resonates deeply with local communities, reflecting profound respect for freedom fighter Veer Birsa Munda. The cyclothon will conclude its route in Ranchi on December 19, following a travel schedule that includes night halts, before continuing to New Delhi, expanding its message of justice and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)