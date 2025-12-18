Left Menu

Pedaling for Unity: Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon Launches in Jharkhand

The Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon commenced in Jharkhand to honor the legacy of the tribal icon and foster national unity. Organized by the NCC, it started from three locations and will end in Ranchi on December 19. The event emphasizes tribal leader Birsa Munda's values of courage and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:34 IST
Pedaling for Unity: Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon Launches in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon kicked off across Jharkhand on Thursday, celebrating the tribal icon's legacy and promoting national unity. The event, orchestrated by the NCC Directorate Bihar and Jharkhand, commenced from three different locations: Latehar, Torpa, and Gumla.

Flagged off by key figures like Latehar's Deputy Commissioner Utkarsh Gupta, the cyclothon positions its participants under the theme 'Shaurya Ke Kadam, Kranti Ki Ore'. Noteworthy commanders like Col RRS Singh and Col Anil Kumar are leading the charge from various axes, with their teams of NCC cadets.

This initiative resonates deeply with local communities, reflecting profound respect for freedom fighter Veer Birsa Munda. The cyclothon will conclude its route in Ranchi on December 19, following a travel schedule that includes night halts, before continuing to New Delhi, expanding its message of justice and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025