Farewell to a Maestro: Remembering Sculptor Ram Sutar
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:12 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered heartfelt condolences following the passing of eminent sculptor Ram Sutar, celebrated for his monumental creations such as the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.
Sutar, who passed away at 100 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, made profound contributions to Indian art, including the restoration of Ajanta and Ellora sculptures. Shah described his demise as an 'irreparable loss' to the art world.
Recognized for his iconic works, Sutar's legacy includes the towering depiction of Vallabhbhai Patel and the statue of V D Savarkar, leaving an indelible mark on Indian culture.
