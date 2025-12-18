Farewell to a Maestro: Remembering Sculptor Ram Sutar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered heartfelt condolences following the passing of eminent sculptor Ram Sutar, celebrated for his monumental creations such as the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

Sutar, who passed away at 100 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, made profound contributions to Indian art, including the restoration of Ajanta and Ellora sculptures. Shah described his demise as an 'irreparable loss' to the art world.

Recognized for his iconic works, Sutar's legacy includes the towering depiction of Vallabhbhai Patel and the statue of V D Savarkar, leaving an indelible mark on Indian culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)