Actress Breaks Silence: A Battle Against Cyber Harassment
The actress involved in the 2017 sexual assault case speaks out on social media against cyber harassment following the acquittal of Dileep, one of the accused. She reflects on the challenges faced post-incident and the repercussions of speaking out, urging empathy from those spreading harmful narratives.
- Country:
- India
The actress at the center of the 2017 sexual assault case has publicly addressed the cyber harassment she continues to endure. Her statement follows a recent court decision acquitting actor Dileep due to insufficient evidence.
In her poignant social media post, the actress insists she is neither a victim nor a survivor, but merely a human being striving for peace. She recounts the scrutiny and criticism faced after choosing to report the assault to the authorities.
She further comments on an incriminating video released by Martin Antony, another accused, who alleged false narratives against her. While law enforcement has taken action against Antony, the actress calls for more understanding and support from the public.
(With inputs from agencies.)
