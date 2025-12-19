Fiery Debate Erupts in Haryana Assembly Over 'Vande Mataram'
'Vande Mataram', the national song, sparked intense debates in the Haryana Assembly. BJP and Congress members clashed over its relevance with environmental issues. Transport Minister Anil Vij defended the song's sanctity, while Congress expressed concerns about pollution, respecting motherland, and maintaining its historical significance.
The Haryana Assembly saw intense exchanges on Friday as members of the ruling BJP and Congress clashed over the national song, 'Vande Mataram', as part of a discussion marking its 150-year history.
BJP's Ganshyam Dass initiated the debate, and Congress's Aditya Surjewala quickly shifted the focus to environmental issues, questioning whether neglecting ecological concerns disrespects the motherland. This led to a sharp reaction from Transport Minister Anil Vij, who argued that environmental matters should not be conflated with the sanctity of 'Vande Mataram'.
Congress members, including Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, pushed back, defending their patriotic credentials and emphasizing the song's national significance. The exchanges highlighted the sensitive nature of 'Vande Mataram' amid broader political and environmental discussions.
