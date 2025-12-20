Joshua Delivers Knockout Blow to Paul: Sets Eyes on Fury

In a thrilling boxing match on Friday, Anthony Joshua defeated Jake Paul with a sixth-round knockout. This victory left Paul nursing a double broken jaw, confirmed via social media, complete with an X-ray image of the injury.

Joshua used this victory as an opportunity to call out his long-time rival Tyson Fury, challenging him to settle their differences in the ring. The match was broadcasted live to an audience of 300 million Netflix subscribers, adding to the spectacle.

Despite suffering from the defeat and injury, Jake Paul displayed commendable resilience, promising to return to the ring with aspirations of securing a world championship belt in the future.

