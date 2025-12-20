Left Menu

Joshua Delivers Knockout Blow to Paul: Sets Eyes on Fury

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua knocked out Jake Paul in the sixth round, leaving Paul with a broken jaw. After the victory, Joshua called out Tyson Fury for a future match. Despite the setback, Paul remains positive and expressed his intention to pursue a world championship belt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 17:38 IST
Joshua

In a thrilling boxing match on Friday, Anthony Joshua defeated Jake Paul with a sixth-round knockout. This victory left Paul nursing a double broken jaw, confirmed via social media, complete with an X-ray image of the injury.

Joshua used this victory as an opportunity to call out his long-time rival Tyson Fury, challenging him to settle their differences in the ring. The match was broadcasted live to an audience of 300 million Netflix subscribers, adding to the spectacle.

Despite suffering from the defeat and injury, Jake Paul displayed commendable resilience, promising to return to the ring with aspirations of securing a world championship belt in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

