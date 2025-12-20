Left Menu

TMC Challenges Modi: Matuas' Concerns Ignored at West Bengal Rally

The Trinamool Congress criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not addressing the concerns of the Matua community during a rally in West Bengal. They accused the BJP of failing to fulfill promises related to citizenship and funding, while pointing out alleged discrepancies and hardships faced by the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-12-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 18:46 IST
During a rally in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of disregarding the Matua community's concerns. TMC leaders said Modi's speech lacked empathy and failed to address urgent issues affecting the community.

The TMC alleged that ongoing issues, including potential voter exclusion under the Special Intensive Revision, remain unsolved for the Matuas, a largely Dalit refugee group from Bangladesh. They claimed millions might lose their voting rights, deepening fears around identity and citizenship.

Additionally, the TMC argued that BJP's unfulfilled promises on central funding have stalled critical projects in the state. Community leaders lamented unaddressed citizenship concerns and criticized Modi's cultural and historical insensitivity regarding West Bengal.

