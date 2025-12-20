TMC Challenges Modi: Matuas' Concerns Ignored at West Bengal Rally

During a rally in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of disregarding the Matua community's concerns. TMC leaders said Modi's speech lacked empathy and failed to address urgent issues affecting the community.

The TMC alleged that ongoing issues, including potential voter exclusion under the Special Intensive Revision, remain unsolved for the Matuas, a largely Dalit refugee group from Bangladesh. They claimed millions might lose their voting rights, deepening fears around identity and citizenship.

Additionally, the TMC argued that BJP's unfulfilled promises on central funding have stalled critical projects in the state. Community leaders lamented unaddressed citizenship concerns and criticized Modi's cultural and historical insensitivity regarding West Bengal.