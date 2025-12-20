Left Menu

Centuries-Old 'Khichdi Seva' Festival Returns to Vrindavan Temple

The Shri Radha Vallabh Temple in Vrindavan begins its annual 'Khichdi Seva', a centuries-old tradition, from December 22 to January 21. This month-long festival sees the deity presented in various forms daily. The ritual, started 310 years ago, includes special prayers and offerings to protect against winter's chill.

Mathura | Updated: 20-12-2025
  • Country:
  • India

The Shri Radha Vallabh Temple in Vrindavan has launched its annual 'Khichdi Seva' from December 22, welcoming the month-long tradition. This event, initiated over 300 years ago, offers a display of devout celebrations against winter's harshness.

During the 'Khichdi Seva', the deity is presented in diverse forms each day, captivating devotees with its rich cultural symbolism. The festival, aimed at protecting the deity during winter, transforms the temple into a center of devotion and celebration.

Despite challenging weather, crowds are expected to attend, experiencing the unique darshan and the grandeur of the 'Khichdi Mahotsav'. The elaborate prasad, prepared with 32 ingredients, further adds to the occasion's allure.

