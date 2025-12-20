Centuries-Old 'Khichdi Seva' Festival Returns to Vrindavan Temple

The Shri Radha Vallabh Temple in Vrindavan has launched its annual 'Khichdi Seva' from December 22, welcoming the month-long tradition. This event, initiated over 300 years ago, offers a display of devout celebrations against winter's harshness.

During the 'Khichdi Seva', the deity is presented in diverse forms each day, captivating devotees with its rich cultural symbolism. The festival, aimed at protecting the deity during winter, transforms the temple into a center of devotion and celebration.

Despite challenging weather, crowds are expected to attend, experiencing the unique darshan and the grandeur of the 'Khichdi Mahotsav'. The elaborate prasad, prepared with 32 ingredients, further adds to the occasion's allure.

