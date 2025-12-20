PVR INOX Expands with Leh Multiplex, Crompton Secures Energy Patent

PVR INOX, a leading cinema operator, has augmented its expansive multiplex network with a new 2-screen facility at Saboo, near Leh in Ladakh. Officially equipped with 2K projection, Dolby 7.1, and Next-Gen 3D capabilities, this multiplex will host major film releases under the Company's Franchise Owned Company Operated (FOCO) model. This move extends PVR INOX's network to encompass 1,774 screens across 356 properties in 112 cities, including locations in India and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Crompton has made strides in energy-efficient technology, securing a patent for its innovative cooling solution combining ceiling fans and air conditioners. This patent, effective from March 16, 2021, under the Patents Act of 1970, highlights Crompton's commitment to sustainable and responsive cooling systems tailored to environmental conditions. The development promises significant benefits for energy conservation over the 20-year patent term.

The dual initiatives underscore significant advancements in both the cinema and technology sectors, reflecting robust growth and innovation within each industry.