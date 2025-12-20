Left Menu

Tourist Arrested for Secret Temple Filming with Smart Glasses

A Singaporean tourist, identified as Thiruneepanar, was detained for recording videos at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple using camera-embedded smart glasses. Despite videography being prohibited, he captured footage inside the temple. He was later released but must appear for further investigation, and a similar incident occurred in July.

  • Country:
  • India

In a notable incident this weekend, a Singaporean national was arrested for recording videos at the renowned Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple using concealed camera-equipped smart glasses. The accused, Thiruneepanar, a Sri Lankan origin resident residing in Singapore, was on a tourist visit to Kerala.

Police reports outline how Thiruneepanar entered the temple premises discreetly, despite knowing videography was strictly prohibited. He managed to capture footage of restricted areas, including the northern section and the Thulabharam mandapam, which led to his immediate interception by temple security.

After being apprehended and handed over to the local authorities, Thiruneepanar was charged under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for disobedience of a lawful order. Though he was released upon serving a notice for further investigation, this incident mirrors a similar breach in temple security reported in July involving another tourist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

