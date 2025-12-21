Lars Eidinger Joins 'Superman: The Man of Tomorrow' as Brainiac

German actor Lars Eidinger has been announced as the latest addition to the star-studded cast of the upcoming film "Superman: The Man of Tomorrow." Directed by James Gunn, the much-anticipated movie is set to hit theaters on October 9, 2027. Eidinger is set to take on the role of Brainiac, a famed DC Comics villain.

Filmmaker James Gunn took to Instagram to share the exciting casting news, stating, "In our worldwide search for Brainiac in Man of Tomorrow, Lars Eidinger rose to the top. Welcome to the DCU, Lars." The movie will feature an unexpected alliance between Superman and Luthor against the formidable threat posed by Brainiac.

Brainiac, known for his hyperintelligent and tyrannical persona, first appeared in DC Comics back in 1958. Eidinger, popular for his recent work in the film "Jay Kelly" directed by Noah Baumbach, joins an ensemble cast including David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult in pivotal roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)