Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy aide declared that adjustments by Europe and Ukraine to U.S. peace proposals for the Ukrainian war were ineffective in improving peace prospects. The U.S. draft, seen as favoring Russia, stirred European and Ukrainian fears of excessive concessions to Moscow.

Negotiators from Europe and Ukraine engaged with Trump administration officials in revising the U.S. documents, although specifics remain undisclosed. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov criticized these adjustments, suggesting they fell short of bolstering the peace process.

Meanwhile, talks continue in Florida among U.S., Russian, and other global representatives. As all sides navigate contentious issues, the future of the war's resolution remains uncertain amidst disagreements over geopolitical dynamics and territorial claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)