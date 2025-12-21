World Meditation Day: Bridging Ancient Wisdom with Modern Science

The Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), under the Ayush Ministry, marked World Meditation Day on Sunday with special meditation sessions. These sessions brought together scholars, yoga practitioners, and enthusiasts, emphasizing the harmony between ancient Yogic teachings and modern medical science in battling stress.

Dr. Kashinath Samagandi, Director of MDNIY, addressed the audience, highlighting meditation's significance in today's high-pressure environment. He noted that a large portion of stress is work-related and advocated for practices from the 'Patanjala Yogasutra' to align body and mind. Dr. Samagandi cited studies indicating that Om chanting decreases activity in the amygdala, thereby reducing negative emotions and enhancing emotional control.

Swami Muktimayananda from the Ramakrishna Mission, Delhi, inspired participants to seek inner tranquility through self-discovery and the practice of love and compassion. The event included practical meditation demonstrations, equipping attendees with tools for better mental and emotional resilience, culminating in a pledge to integrate meditation into daily life to foster a ''Healthy Mind, Healthy India.''

(With inputs from agencies.)