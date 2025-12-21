Left Menu

World Meditation Day: Bridging Ancient Wisdom with Modern Science

The Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga celebrated World Meditation Day by hosting meditation sessions that highlighted the merger of ancient Yogic wisdom and modern medicine in combating stress. The event featured scholars discussing meditation's benefits, including research showing its effects on brain activity and emotional regulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 19:43 IST
World Meditation Day: Bridging Ancient Wisdom with Modern Science
  • Country:
  • India

The Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), under the Ayush Ministry, marked World Meditation Day on Sunday with special meditation sessions. These sessions brought together scholars, yoga practitioners, and enthusiasts, emphasizing the harmony between ancient Yogic teachings and modern medical science in battling stress.

Dr. Kashinath Samagandi, Director of MDNIY, addressed the audience, highlighting meditation's significance in today's high-pressure environment. He noted that a large portion of stress is work-related and advocated for practices from the 'Patanjala Yogasutra' to align body and mind. Dr. Samagandi cited studies indicating that Om chanting decreases activity in the amygdala, thereby reducing negative emotions and enhancing emotional control.

Swami Muktimayananda from the Ramakrishna Mission, Delhi, inspired participants to seek inner tranquility through self-discovery and the practice of love and compassion. The event included practical meditation demonstrations, equipping attendees with tools for better mental and emotional resilience, culminating in a pledge to integrate meditation into daily life to foster a ''Healthy Mind, Healthy India.''

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025