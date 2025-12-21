PNS Khaibar Commissioned: Strengthening Naval Ties Between Pakistan and Turkiye

The Pakistan Navy took a significant step in bolstering its maritime capabilities with the acquisition of its second MILGEM-class ship, constructed under a transfer of technology agreement with Turkiye.

The commissioning ceremony for PNS Khaibar was held at the prestigious Istanbul Naval Shipyard, marking an important milestone in the collaboration between the two nations. Notable attendees at the ceremony included Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan's Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, as confirmed by the Pakistani military's media wing.

PN MILGEM ships stand out as some of the most technologically advanced surface platforms, featuring cutting-edge Command and Control Systems integrated with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors. According to the 2018 agreement, two of these formidable vessels are to be constructed in Turkiye, with the remaining two ships being built in Pakistan, demonstrating a strong partnership in naval advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)