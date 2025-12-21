Left Menu

Avatar: Fire and Ash Ignites Global Box Office

James Cameron's 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' has earned approximately $345 million worldwide during its opening weekend. As the second-highest Hollywood debut for 2025, the film ranks behind 'Zootopia 2.' Despite a lower domestic total compared to its predecessor, it sparks hope for a theater resurgence.

21-12-2025
James Cameron's highly anticipated third film in the Avatar franchise, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash,' has kicked off its global box office journey with an impressive $345 million in ticket sales through Sunday. The movie met pre-release forecasts, eagerly awaited by audiences worldwide.

'Fire and Ash,' with its captivating narrative set on the vibrant planet Pandora, quickly rose to become the second-highest Hollywood debut of 2025. It trailed only behind Disney's 'Zootopia 2,' which raked in $556 million. Domestically, the film amassed $88 million, underlining its strong appeal in the United States and Canada.

Despite a 35% drop from its predecessor 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' industry insiders like Jeff Bock of Exhibitor Relations Co. view the opening as a promising start, especially considering the holiday season. Cinema operators are hopeful for a sustained resurgence in moviegoing as theaters line up blockbusters for 2026.

