Avatar: Fire and Ash Ignites Global Box Office

James Cameron's highly anticipated third film in the Avatar franchise, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash,' has kicked off its global box office journey with an impressive $345 million in ticket sales through Sunday. The movie met pre-release forecasts, eagerly awaited by audiences worldwide.

'Fire and Ash,' with its captivating narrative set on the vibrant planet Pandora, quickly rose to become the second-highest Hollywood debut of 2025. It trailed only behind Disney's 'Zootopia 2,' which raked in $556 million. Domestically, the film amassed $88 million, underlining its strong appeal in the United States and Canada.

Despite a 35% drop from its predecessor 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' industry insiders like Jeff Bock of Exhibitor Relations Co. view the opening as a promising start, especially considering the holiday season. Cinema operators are hopeful for a sustained resurgence in moviegoing as theaters line up blockbusters for 2026.