Mass Abduction in Nigeria: A Nation Learning to Cope with Insecurity

In a recent turn of events in Niger state, Nigeria, more children abducted from a Catholic school have been freed, police reported. This follows one of the largest mass kidnappings in the country in recent years.

Details on the release remain unclear, though ARISE news quoted officials mentioning 130 pupils were let go. State and security forces face growing pressure to strengthen the protection of educational institutions to curb these occurrences.

The abduction, undertaken by gunmen last month, took over 300 pupils and staff, sparking nationwide concern over security in northern Nigeria. Such kidnappings have increased since the 2014 Boko Haram incident.