Governor Bagde Calls for Transparent Fund Utilization in Tribal Welfare

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde has directed officials to ensure transparent and efficient utilization of funds allocated for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes, asserting the necessity of personal accountability in resolving issues within tribal areas.

Presiding over a meeting at Raj Bhavan, Bagde reviewed tribal welfare schemes and urged officials to adopt a proactive stance in tackling challenges faced by tribal communities.

In an official statement, the governor expressed concern regarding the misuse of hostels and residential schools for tribal students and mandated rigorous monitoring, coupled with warnings of consequences for negligence. He highlighted education as a pivotal focus in these regions.

During a video conference with district collectors stationed in tribal areas, Bagde instructed them to closely oversee the implementation of welfare schemes, emphasizing transparent budgetary spending.

Tribal Area Development Minister Babulal Kharadi, present at the meeting, pointed out the need for coordinated efforts to enhance the effectiveness of welfare initiatives for tribal populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)