Bollywood Star Nora Fatehi Injured in Suburban Car Accident

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi was slightly injured when her car was hit by a vehicle in a Mumbai suburb. The driver, Vinay Sakpal, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Fatehi was en route to the Sunburn music festival and attended after a medical check-up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2025 08:12 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 08:12 IST
Bollywood Star Nora Fatehi Injured in Suburban Car Accident
Nora Fatehi
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi suffered minor injuries in a car accident in Mumbai's suburbs, according to police reports.

The incident occurred on Link Road in Amboli on Friday afternoon when Vinay Sakpal, 27, allegedly collided with the vehicle carrying Fatehi.

Sakpal, suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, was arrested. Despite the incident, Fatehi made it to her scheduled appearance at the Sunburn music festival in south Mumbai following a medical check-up.

