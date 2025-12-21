Bollywood Star Nora Fatehi Injured in Suburban Car Accident

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi suffered minor injuries in a car accident in Mumbai's suburbs, according to police reports.

The incident occurred on Link Road in Amboli on Friday afternoon when Vinay Sakpal, 27, allegedly collided with the vehicle carrying Fatehi.

Sakpal, suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, was arrested. Despite the incident, Fatehi made it to her scheduled appearance at the Sunburn music festival in south Mumbai following a medical check-up.