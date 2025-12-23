From Fragility to Economic Power: India's Healthcare & Economic Transformation

Union Health Minister J P Nadda announced a marked increase in institutional deliveries at 89%, significantly reducing maternal mortality. Addressing an event in Dhar district, he emphasized the Modi government's efforts to prioritize preventive healthcare to curb diseases before they occur.

Speaking about the economy, Nadda attributed India's ascent from the 'fragile five' to the world's fourth largest economy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He shared optimism about soon becoming the third largest global economy, citing praise from international organizations like the IMF and World Bank.

Nadda critiqued the Congress for its alleged neglect in tribal regions, highlighting BJP's dedication to fulfilling and exceeding their promises. He underscored the party's commitment to service over power while commending development strides in Madhya Pradesh under BJP governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)