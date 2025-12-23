Left Menu

From Fragility to Economic Power: India's Healthcare & Economic Transformation

Union Health Minister J P Nadda highlights the rise in institutional delivery rate in India, indicating improved maternal health. The Modi government's initiatives focus on preventive healthcare. Nadda also notes India's economic rise from 'fragile five' to the fourth largest global economy, crediting leadership and development policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhar/Indore | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:04 IST
Union Health Minister J P Nadda
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister J P Nadda announced a marked increase in institutional deliveries at 89%, significantly reducing maternal mortality. Addressing an event in Dhar district, he emphasized the Modi government's efforts to prioritize preventive healthcare to curb diseases before they occur.

Speaking about the economy, Nadda attributed India's ascent from the 'fragile five' to the world's fourth largest economy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He shared optimism about soon becoming the third largest global economy, citing praise from international organizations like the IMF and World Bank.

Nadda critiqued the Congress for its alleged neglect in tribal regions, highlighting BJP's dedication to fulfilling and exceeding their promises. He underscored the party's commitment to service over power while commending development strides in Madhya Pradesh under BJP governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

