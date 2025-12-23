Political Harmony or Stalemate? PM Offers Dialogue Amid Tensions

In a move to ease escalating political tensions, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for dialogue. The offer comes in the wake of the sentencing of Imran Khan, PTI's founder, and his wife in a corruption case.

During a federal cabinet meeting, Shehbaz emphasized the importance of addressing "legitimate issues" free from "blackmailing," urging political harmony for Pakistan's prosperity. This call for talks follows recent overtures by opposition leaders, including the Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan alliance.

The dialogue offer, however, remains shadowed by past failed attempts and looming protests by Khan's supporters. Khan, imprisoned since August 2023, faces several charges since his ouster in April 2022, adding to the political uncertainty.

